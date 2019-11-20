Buttigieg plays up blue-collar cred: 'Literally the least wealthy person on this stage'

ATLANTA -- South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg has been working to differentiate himself from the other top-tier Democratic candidates in terms of policy differences, but during Wednesday night's debate, he pointed to a personal distinction -- namely, his relatively modest means.

Buttigieg referred to a Forbes Magazine article that listed all of the presidential candidates according to their net worth.

"I'm literally the least wealthy person on this stage," Buttigieg said.

Buttigieg likely was referring to a Forbes piece published in August 2019. According to that article, the Democrat at the top of the list was Tom Steyer with a net worth of $1.6 billion. The reported median: $2 million. Buttigieg trailed all of them with an estimated net worth of $100,000.

President Trump, meanwhile, was listed as nearly twice as wealthy as Steyer with an estimated $3.1 billion. Buttigieg pointed out the sharp contrast between the two.

While Trump has been known for spending time at golf courses bearing his name, Buttigieg stated, "I don't even golf."

Of the candidates still in the race, Buttigieg was one of just three on the list with a net worth of less than $1 million. The article listed former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro at $700,000 and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, at $500,000.

Buttigieg's fellow front-runners, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., were listed at $9 million, $12 million and $2.5 million, respectively.