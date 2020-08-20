Buttigieg at DNC says Dems building coalition of progressives, moderates and 'future former Republicans'

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg said in his convention speech on Thursday that Democrats this year are building a coalition of progressives, moderates and “future former Republicans.”

Speaking to the Democratic National Convention, Buttigieg told his own personal story of joining the military 10 years ago as a gay man, when policy was “don’t ask, don’t tell” towards sexuality. He praised Biden for stepping out of the party to say that gay marriage and allowing gays to serve in the military should be the “law of the land.”

“Love makes my marriage real, but political courage made it possible — including that of Joe Biden, who stepped out ahead of even this party when he said that marriage equality should be the law of the land,” said Buttigieg, Biden’s former opponent in the Democratic primary.

The former South Bend, Ind., mayor looked to the future.

“If so much can change between 2010 and 2020, imagine what 2030 could look like," he said. "Imagine what we could achieve — the coalition we are building this very season, gathering progressives and moderates, independents and even former Republicans, to help build a future where everyone belongs."

Buttigieg touted a line of Biden’s that the 2020 election was a “contest for the soul of this nation.”

“Every American must now decide: Can America be a place where faith is about healing and not exclusion?” Buttigieg asked. “Can we become a country that lives up to the truth that Black Lives Matter? Will we handle questions of science and medicine by turning to scientists and doctors? What will we do to make America into a land where no one who works full time can live in poverty?”