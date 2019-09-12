Buttigieg alleges Trump voters are 'supporting racism'

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg suggested during Thursday night's primry debate that those who back President Trump and his immigration policies are “supporting racism."

During the debate, Jorge Ramos, the Univision anchor and a moderator of the ABC News-hosted debate in Houston, rattled off several immigration-related Trump administration controversies, including family separations at the border, a travel ban that blocked entrance to the U.S. from seven majority Muslim countries, and dust-ups over the president's own incendiary rhetoric.

Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., was asked if people who support Trump and his immigration policies are racist.

“Anybody who supports this is supporting racism,” he shot back, without elaborating on what he meant by "this."

Minutes later, Trump's campaign communications director, Tim Murtaugh, responded.

“It is not a winning strategy to call half of America racist,” Murtaugh tweeted in a swipe at Buttigieg.

Last year, Trump signed an executive order that stopped family separations. When asked whether he would consider reinstating that policy, Trump recently said no.

With regard to the so-called travel ban, last year,the Supreme Court upheld the president’s controversial plan, which affected several mostly Muslim countries. The administration said that policy was enacted for national security reasons, which Chief Justice John Roberts said was “squarely within the scope of presidential authority.”

