Houston debate: Buttigieg alleges Trump voters are 'supporting racism'

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg suggested during Thursday night's debate that those who back President Trump and his immigration policies are “supporting racism."

During the debate, Jorge Ramos, the Univision anchor and a moderator of the ABC News-hosted debate in Houston, rattled off several immigration-related Trump administration controversies, including family separation at the border, the travel ban that blocked entrance to the U.S. from seven majority Muslim countries, as well as the president's own rhetoric. Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., was asked if people who support Trump and his immigration policies are racist.

“Anybody who supports this is supporting racism,” Buttigieg replied, without elaborating on what he meant by "this."

Minutes later, Trump campaign communications director, Tim Murtaugh, fired back.

“It is not a winning strategy to call half of America racist,” Murtaugh tweeted, in a swipe at Buttigieg.

Trump, last year, signed an executive order that stopped family separations. When asked whether he would consider re-instating that policy, Trump recently said no.

With regard to the so-called travel ban, last year, the Supreme Court upheld the president’s controversial plan which affected several mostly Muslim countries. The administration said that policy was instated for national security reasons, which Chief Justice John Roberts said was “squarely within the scope of presidential authority” under federal law.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.