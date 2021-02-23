Buffalo's school district tells students that 'all white people play a part in perpetuating systemic racism'

Buffalo schools have adopted a curriculum that pushes controversial ideas about race, such as that all white people perpetuate systemic racism.

The school district's training and curriculum gained renewed attention on Tuesday when Discovery Institute researcher Chris Rufo reported on a whistleblower's comments.

According to Rufo, the whistleblower claimed that Dr. Fatima Morell, who serves as Associate Superintendent for Culturally and Linguistically Responsive Initiatives, has been pushing "radical politics."

In practice, that has translated into "scoldings, guilt-trips, and demands to demean oneself simply to make another feel ‘empowered,'" according to the whistleblower, whom Rufo described as a veteran teacher.

One of the district's instructional materials also includes the assertion that "all white people play a part in perpetuating systemic racism."

Fox News previously reported on Buffalo's embrace of a "Black Lives Matter" curriculum that taught students to question the nuclear family structure.

The lesson plans, obtained by "Tucker Carlson Tonight and prepared by the Buffalo Public Schools’ Office of Culturally and Linguistically Responsive Initiatives, instruct teachers to discuss various "guiding principles" with students including "Black Villages," which they describe as "the disruption of Western nuclear family dynamics and a return to the ‘collective village’ that takes care of each other." The school system took the lesson plans offline last year, but Fox News retained and reuploaded copies.

Rufo's whistleblower echoed others across the country who have complained about the growing trend of critical race theory or so-called "anti-racist" curricula in U.S. institutions.

Earlier this month, Fox News reported on the Oregon Department of Education promoting a teacher training program that sought to undo "racism in mathematics." It argues, among other things, that White supremacy manifests itself in the focus on finding the right answer.

Anti-racism curricula have received an array of criticism and support.

For example, political scientist Carol M. Swain previously told Fox News' Laura Ingraham that certain curricula "put forth by Black Lives Matter and being embraced in too many places is really destructive of the Black community and the Black family and racial justice."

Angela Onwuachi-Willig, an expert on critical race theory at Boston University School of Law, told the Boston Globe that critical race theory helped people understand the complexity of race – beyond "simple" narratives that they may have been taught.

"Racism is not extraordinary," she continued. "Race and racism are basically baked into everything we do in our society. It’s embedded in our institutions. It’s embedded in our minds and hearts."

Neither Morell nor the Buffalo school district responded to a request for comment.

