Brit Hume: Senate Dems may not move forward with Trump impeachment as attention shifts to Biden

The news media landscape is about to shift from years of daily coverage of President Donald Trump to the new administration of President-elect Joe Biden, said Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume on Monday.

Appearing on "America's Newsroom," - now co-hosted by Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino - Hume said he's eager to watch how "sweeping" the Biden administration decides to be with their early policy agenda, given deep divisions in the country. He also added that it's striking to see the media coverage now start to shift away from Trump toward the incoming Biden administration, doubting whether the Senate will move ahead with the impeachment trial.

BRIT HUME: I want to see just how sweeping are the measures that they try to start off with. Because it seems to me that it would be smart in this very narrow environment of which the Democrats now have a narrow majority in both houses, they might want to get started with things they might be able to pass even with some Republican support. I'm not sure off the top of my head what exactly such things would be, but Biden has mentioned pretty strong promises that he wants to unite the country. That will not be easy in these bitterly divided times. He has said he wants 100 million vaccine doses in his first 100 days. That is doable but not necessarily easy.

On top of that in his inaugural address and elsewhere, he makes a bunch of other sweeping promises about big things he's going to do. The risk he runs is that he will fail to get them and be measured against that standard. But I can't help remarking on this: You notice what's different about today from about every other day for so long? We are not talking about Donald Trump. The agenda and the news landscape has now shifted and we are seeing it two days ahead of the inauguration. What we are talking about today is all about Joe Biden, the Biden administration, what they can do and what they can't do.

PERINO: Do you think that continues if they go forward with the impeachment trial in the Senate?

HUME: There's no getting around the newsworthiness of an impeachment trial and it's an interesting question about whether they will actually do that. Because if you're incoming President Biden and about to make the biggest speech of your life and assume the presidency, you want that to be the news. You don't want the news to be overshadowed by a Senate trial of the former president.

Most Americans that voted for Biden would like to see [Trump] off the front page. He is so bitterly hated that a majority of Democrats may want to go forward with it. But it will be an interesting question if they do that. I suspect they will find a way not to.