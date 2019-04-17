Brit Hume says Democrats can no longer deny crisis at southern border

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume said Wednesday that given "obvious" facts at the southern border, Democratic politicians could no longer deny that the U.S. was dealing with a crisis.

"It's pretty simple," Hume told "The Daily Briefing" host Dana Perino. "The facts have become so clear and so obvious that there's really no way to deny that there's a crisis down there."

Perino showed a clip from 2020 candidate Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., who admonished people not to deny a crisis existed at the border. "Nations should have borders. Borders should be respected," he asserted during a campaign event in Iowa.

Hume's comments came as both an influx of migrants and a complicated legal situation put the administration in a tough spot as it worked to determine what to do with detained migrants after the law required their release from custody.

In what Hume described as a "nice piece of politics," President Trump proposed transferring detained migrants to sanctuary cities. "I don't think he ever seriously intended to do that," Hume said.

"It doesn't really make any law enforcement sense to do that," he added, "because if they go to sanctuary cities, they can leave and go elsewhere." Hume indicated that Trump's proposal showed the left's hypocrisy on sanctuary cities, which Democrats have touted as a welcome environment for illlegal immigrants.

Congressional Democrats blasted the proposal as "a bizarre and unlawful attempt to score political points." Trump has long warned he would shut down border crossings and reportedly told Kevin McAleenan, Homeland Security's new acting director, to do just that with the alleged promise of a future pardon if he faced prosecution.

The reported deal, not confirmed by Fox News, created an uproar in Congress, where House Judiciary Democrats demanded McAleenan provide more information on the exchange. Both Trump and DHS have denied any inappropriate conversations between the president and McAleenan.