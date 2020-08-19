Brit Hume praises Jill Biden for 'tremendously effective' DNC speech in support of husband Joe

Former second lady Jill Biden did a masterful job of highlighting the personal qualities of her husband, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, in her address to conclude the second evening of the Democratic National Convention, Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume said Tuesday.

"I think the speech tonight by Jill Biden was tremendously effective, in the sense that it didn't have the hard, angry edge that we heard last night to a considerable extent from Michelle Obama," Hume said during Fox News' special coverage.

JILL BIDEN, IN DNC SPEECH FROM FORMER HIGH SCHOOL CLASSROOM, SAYS HUSBAND WILL 'MAKE THE NATION WHOLE'

Hume said Biden's speech, delivered via video from Brandywine High School in New Castle County, Del., highlighted good things about the nominee's "character and temperament."

"[They are] real, and members of both parties have recognized [them] in him for a long time," he said.

"He's a very decent guy, a nice guy, he's not an unforgiving guy and the strength that he showed recovering from the tragedies he's had in his life is a meaningful quality."

Biden's daughter Naomi and his first wife, Neilia Hunter, were killed in a Hockessin, Del., car accident in 1972. In 2015, Biden lost his eldest son, former Delaware State Attorney General Beau Biden, to cancer.

"The Daily Briefing" host Dana Perino chimed in that the speech had shown "there's a lot of love" between the Bidens.

"She is a self-described introvert," Perino said of Jill Biden. "Her book talks about how hard it was for her to get over her shyness so that she could give these speeches, so what it took for her to give a speech like that, I think, was really driven by the love of her husband."