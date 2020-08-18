Brit Hume: #MeToo movement is 'going to be suspended' so Bill Clinton can address DNC

The Democratic Party appears to be "suspending" the #MeToo movement for an evening to accommodate former President Bill Clinton's opportunity to speak at their convention, Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume told "Special Report" Tuesday.

The 42nd president has been freshly scrutinized by the left in recent years over his conduct in office -- including his sexual relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky -- as well as long-standing allegations of sexual misconduct, including a claim of rape from former Arkansas nursing home administrator Juanita Broaddrick.

On Tuesday, Broaddrick tweeted a slew of messages, including one calling the Democrats "the party of rape apologists." Meanwhile, the left-leaning publication Slate published an article calling for former Vice President Al Gore to take Clinton's speaking slot.

On "Special Report," Hume responded to Sen. Tammy Duckworth's assertion that the "Democratic Party is a big tent and all sorts of folks fit underneath it."

"It may be a big tent, but aren’t we supposed to be in the middle of a #MeToo movement in which sexual predator politicians are supposed to be taboo?" Hume asked.

"After all," he continued. "it's Donald Trump’s conduct that's something Democrats never cease complaining about, and there are a number of examples of it. So are they with Mr. Clinton as well."

Hume noted that when Hillary Clinton was the nominee 2016, there was no avoiding giving her husband the chance to speak at some point. However, he added, "the MeToo movement has erupted since then and it seems it’s going to be suspended tonight."