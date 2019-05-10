Brian Terry's brother says Dems, Nadler 'turned their back on an American hero' to protect Eric Holder

The brother of slain Border Patrol agent Brian Terry said Democrats like Rep. Jerry Nadler -- who is leading the charge to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt – “turned their back on an American hero” years ago to protect Obama administration official Eric Holder.

Kent Terry’s comments on "Fox & Friends" Friday come as the House is debating whether to hold Barr in contempt over his handling of the Mueller report’s release.

Holder, the last attorney general voted to be held in contempt by the House, was done so for refusing to hand over documents related to the Fast and Furious gun-running scandal, where Justice Department officials tracked thousands of guns smuggled across the U.S.-Mexico border but did nothing to stop them.

Brian Terry’s death in 2010 brought that scandal into the national spotlight as two guns tied to it were found at the scene of his murder.

NADLER ONCE SLAMMED HOLDER CONTEMPT VOTE, NOW LEADS CHARGE AGAINST BARR

“They turned their back on an American hero to protect Eric Holder,” Kent Terry told ‘Fox & Friends’, when asked if what is happening to Barr now gave him flashbacks to how lawmakers dealt with Holder. “It’s sickening. It’s just sad that they are dishonoring my brother that way.”

Nadler, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, sang a different tune about Holder, tweeting at the time that the campaign against him was a “shameful, politically-motivated GOP vote” and participated in a walkout with more than 100 other Democrats.

‘Fox & Friends’ host Steve Doocy also pointed out the “irony” of the current situation – that Barr is being criticized for not providing an unredacted copy of the Muller report, while Kent Terry is seeking an unredacted version of the Fast and Furious file.

“That’s all I’ve been asking [for] since day one and I’ve been getting a runaround, mostly from the Democratic side than the Republican side,” he said. “You got people like Grassley, Issa, Chaffetz and Gowdy that were hanging in there fighting for my family and going up against these kids on the Democratic side.”

Fox News’ Adam Shaw contributed to this report.