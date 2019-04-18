Brian Kilmeade: Trump was 'right' to appear angry after Mueller's appointment

“Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade said Thursday President Trump was “right” to appear angry after Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s appointment, adding “It’s been two years of hell for him.”

Kilmeade made the statement while joining Fox News chief national correspondent Ed Henry on “The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino” and in response to an excerpt in the Mueller report that Perino said could be “misinterpreted” by some of President Trump’s opponents.

According to the excerpt, which was released to the public on Thursday morning, Trump said his presidency was finished, going so far as to state he was “f---ed”, after being told of Mueller’s appointment by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“According to notes written by (Sessions' chief of staff Jody) Hunt, when Sessions told the President that a Special Counsel had been appointed, the President slumped back in his chair, and said, ‘Oh my God. This is terrible. This is the end of my Presidency. I'm f……’,” the report reads.

“The President became angry and lambasted the Attorney General for his decision to recuse from the investigation, stating, ‘How could you let this happen, Jeff?’

“I think the critics are going to pounce on this,” said Henry, adding that the excerpt could be misinterpreted to mean that it was at this point the President knew he was in trouble because “he did criminally bad things and he’s going to get caught.”

Henry added, “That’s not what the President was saying based on the rest of the report in the full context. In fact, there are other lines right after that that suggest what we're saying, that the president knew politically, this is going to be so damaging and he couldn't believe that Jeff Sessions had recused himself.”

“By the way, he (President Trump) was right. It’s been two years of hell for him,” Kilmeade said.

“Two years of wasted parts of his presidency,” said Henry in agreement. “Meanwhile the economy is still doing pretty well. He’s still trying to crack down on immigration.”

Henry then brought up what the president said at a news event on Thursday, shortly after Barr held a press conference discussing the Mueller report.

“He (President Trump) talked about the acting defense secretary and wiping out ISIS. All of that has been going on while Washington and others have been consumed by this (the Mueller investigation) which turns out to be a whole lot of nothing,” said Henry.

“I don’t want to say nothing all together, there’s some troubling information about alleged obstruction. But we’ve been told for two years by Adam Schiff and others, there’s evidence, not allegations, evidence of collusion and there’s not.”