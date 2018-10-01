Brett Kavanaugh's friend Mark Judge interviewed by FBI, lawyer reveals

Mark Judge, a high school friend of Brett Kavanaugh accused of witnessing the alleged sexual assault of Christine Blasey Ford, is being interviewed by the FBI, Judge's lawyer said Monday.

Judge's interview started, but "has not been completed," his attorney said in a statement.

On Friday, Judge said he would cooperate with any law enforcement investigation that will "confidentially" prove the allegations, which he has "categorically" denied.

When Ford testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill last week, she claimed Judge was in the room as Kavanaugh allegedly pinned her down while at a high school party 36 years ago. She said that Judge jumped on top of them on the bed as it happened.

In a letter to the committee after the hearing, Judge said: “I do not recall the events described by Dr. Ford in her testimony before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee today. I never saw Brett act in the manner Dr. Ford describes.”

