Protesters hound Brett Kavanaugh with Christine Blasey Ford video outside DC event

Protesters hounded Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Thursday night outside an event in Washington, greeting him with shouts of “Impeach Kavanaugh” and a large screen replaying accuser Christine Blasey Ford’s congressional testimony.

The demonstration outside the annual Federalist Society gala, where Kavanaugh was a featured speaker, continued a string of public harassment against conservatives in recent years.

The screen playing Ford’s testimony -- in which she accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault when they were teenagers -- was on a truck rolled up to the event by liberal activist group Demand Justice, The Washington Post reported.

Kavanaugh has repeatedly denied the allegations and was confirmed to the Supreme Court by a narrow margin in the Senate in October 2018, shortly after Ford gave her testimony to Congress.

“Brett Kavanaugh apparently thinks one year is enough time for the public to forget about his sham of a confirmation proceeding," Brian Fallon, executive director of Demand Justice, said, according to USA Today. "The more of a public presence he asserts, the more damage he does to the court's legitimacy."

Thursday’s speaking engagement was to be the first for Kavanaugh in front of a large group since he was confirmed, The Post reported.

Once inside, Kavanaugh spoke to a more supportive crowd of 2,000-plus attendees.

"I signed up for what I knew would be an ugly process – maybe not that ugly – but my friends did not," he said in his speech. "And yet in the midst of it all, they stood up, and they stood by me.”

Kavanaugh added that he is “optimistic about the future of America and our independent judiciary."

Leonard Leo, executive vice president of the Federalist Society and White House adviser on judicial appointments, said he thought Kavanaugh was teaching the audience a lesson about persistence in the face of adversity.

“In today’s culture, when you stand for certain principles, you’re going to be attacked, and you need to have the courage to see it through,” he said, according to USA Today.

Other conservatives to be targeted by protesters in recent years include Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, former White House press secertary Sarah Sanders and former Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.