Bret Baier wraps up RNC night one: 'Message of optimism'

The first night of the Republican National Convention had a "message of optimism," said Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier on Tuesday.

“By Democrats not mentioning the violence in dangerous cities, it really provides Republicans a big opening and they really hit it pretty hard tonight. A couple of different times, a couple of different ways,” Baier told "Fox News @ Night."

Baier highlighted Donald Trump Jr. and Sen. Tim Scott’s speech. Baier said that Scott’s personal story was “powerful.”

“He said his family went from picking cotton to Congress in one lifetime and talked about what this president is doing. It’s not just about words, it’s getting things done,” Baier said.

Republican members of Congress kicked off the 2020 GOP convention Monday night making the case for President Trump’s reelection, calling the Republican Party the “pro-America party,” and Trump the “pro-America candidate.”

Baier said Scott called “America a great place, but has to strive to always be better.”

“That was the message which was an optimistic message on night one. We’ll see how the rest of the nights go. But, for the Republicans, this was a good launching point after a week of Democrats.”

