Bret Baier: Widow of slain police captain 'had the most powerful speech'

Ann Marie Dorn, the widow of the murdered police captain David Dorn, had the most powerful speech at the Republican National Convention Thursday night, according to Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier.

“She just gave an impassioned plea and support of President Trump,” Baier told “Fox News@Night” with Shannon Bream.

Baier said that, although there were many powerful moments and speakers, Dorn stood out.

DAVID DORN SHOOTING: ARREST, MURDER CHARGE ANNOUNCED IN KILLING OF RETIRED ST. LOUIS POLICE CAPTAIN

David Dorn, a retired St. Louis police officer, was shot and killed during the violence and looting that followed widespread protests over racial injustice in June. His widow fought back tears during her deeply emotional remarks, as she recalled the tragic events and expressed her anger at the rioting.

“I relive that horror in my mind every single day,” Ann Marie Dorn said of the day her husband died. “My hope is that having you relive it with me now will help shake this country from this nightmare we are witnessing in our cities and bring about positive, peaceful change.”

She was one of a number of speakers at the RNC to condemn the rioting and violence taking place in some cities following the killing of several Black Americans by police.

David Dorn was killed while trying to protect his friend’s pawn shop, Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry, during the early hours of June 2. A number of cities across the country experienced violence and looting during widespread protests in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, while in Minneapolis police custody.

“How did we get to this point where so many young people are callous and indifferent towards human life?” Ann Marie Dorn asked. “This isn’t a video game where you can commit mayhem and then hit ‘reset’ and bring all the characters back to life. David is never, never coming back to me. He was murdered by people who didn’t know, and just didn’t care. He would have done anything to help them.”

Stephan Cannon, 24, was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, felony in possession of a firearm and three counts of armed criminal action, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner announced in June.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Baier said that Dorn’s speech and the story was “heart-wrenching.”

“She was here with her family. The president referenced her in the speech and I think if you don’t think that the violence in cities around our country is going to make a big difference in this election, listen to Ann Dorn,” Baier said.

Video surveillance from the building where the shooting occurred and neighboring businesses show David Dorn’s last moments. He was killed by looters who broke into the pawnshop and his body was found on the sidewalk around 2:30 a.m., according to investigators.

“Violence and destruction are not legitimate forms of protest,” the late police officer’s widow said Thursday. “They do not safeguard Black lives. They destroy them.”