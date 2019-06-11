Bret Baier: Joe Biden's Trump focus shows he's trying to be Dem 'nominee-in-waiting'

Former Vice President Joe Biden's latest Iowa campaign appearance shows he's trying to act like the Democratic presidential "nominee-in-waiting," according to Bret Baier.

Much of the former Delaware senator's speech centered around contrasting himself with the president, Baier said Tuesday on "The Daily Briefing."

"Clearly, he's trying to be the nominee-in-waiting - trying to go head-to-head with President Trump," Baier told host Dana Perino.

"He's running on this optimism, running on this one-on-one, it's why he's in Iowa today opposite President Trump because he wants to have this kind of split-screen coverage today.

"As he did with the video launch, he referenced Charlottesville, Virginia. And he talked about the incident."

Baier said Biden used the 2017 incident - which turned violent as protesters clashed with counterprotesters and ultimately resulted in the death of Heather Heyer - to differentiate himself from Trump on an existential level.

"He used that to jump off and talk about President Trump and morals," the "Special Report" anchor said.

During his speech, Biden referenced the Charlottesville incident and labeled Trump, "literally an existential threat to America."

Baier added Biden, however, has a rougher road to travel when criticizing the president on the economy.

"He has a tougher pitch when he starts going into details about wages and the economy. Wages grew 3.1 percent from May to May," he said - referencing 2018 vs. 2019 figures.

Prior to jetting off to West Des Moines, Iowa for a fundraiser, Trump criticized the current Democratic front-runner in remarks to reporters.

As he departed the White House, Trump blasted Biden as a “loser” and a “dummy.”