Bret Baier: Biden is a frontrunner, but 'big speed bumps' could lie ahead

Amid policy diversity and a left-leaning Democratic Party, Fox News anchor Bret Baier argues that Joe Biden may hit some bumps in the road that will hinder his path to the nomination.

During an interview with "America's Newsroom" on Wednesday, Baier argued that it's too early to say Biden is "unstoppable" -- but the former vice president clearly has a monumental lead.

"You have a long way to go," Baier told hosts. "We are 8 1/2 months away from the first person voting and along the way you have these debates which will be big moments in the primary."

Beginning next month, Democratic debates will kick off in Miami, giving the nearly two dozen candidates an opportunity to formulate their platforms and set themselves apart from each other.

"There will be some of the 24 candidates who will be swinging for Biden in various ways, whether he is not progressive enough, whether he is tied to some bad things in the past," Baier commented.

"So you have moments here that could potentially be big speed bumps for the former vice president. But clearly, he is the frontrunner," he continued.

Many politicians and prominent figures on both sides of the aisle have criticized Biden for his current and past initiatives, most recently including his "middle ground" approach to climate change and the revival of his work with the 1994 crime bill, which is considered to have contributed to mass incarceration.

However, as a former vice president having spent 40 years in Washington, it's no surprise that Biden has made both friends and enemies.

"Obviously, personally, he has a lot of friends and a lot of goodwill on Capitol Hill really with both sides of the aisle," Baier said.

"But as policy specifics in a Democratic field that clearly is going further to the left in the more progressive vein of the Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, who, by the way, are the only other candidates in the double digits, there are potential pitfalls along the way," he continued.