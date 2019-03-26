Donna Brazile: We need to see full Mueller report to get country 'back on same page,' protect from future attacks

Former Democratic National Committee chairwoman Donna Brazile says that she wants to see the full report by Special Counsel Robert Mueller to see how the Trump campaign responded to Russia’s attempts to impact the election.

“We are adults, we need to see the report. And I think once the report is out, all of the report, then I think the American people can get a better understanding of what’s happened,” Brazile told “Fox & Friends.”

“And hopefully we can stop thinking about who’s right and who’s wrong and figure out how to protect our country from the hacking.”

Brazile noted the summary released by Attorney General William Barr Sunday which said that Trump did not conspire with Russia did leave some unanswered question.

“It says that ‘the investigation did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities,’” Brazile said.

“I’m a Democrat, but I’m also an American, I want to know when the Russians came to Trump campaign and they tried to give them information did they tell the FBI, did they call the police and say, ‘hey, we got these guys from Russia trying to give us stuff we don’t need or we don’t want.’”

Brazile added: “Let us see the report and I think we’ll all get back on the same page when it comes to protecting our country from future attacks.”

The former head of the DNC also defended Democrats talks of continuing investigations saying that they have a “constitutional responsibility,” adding it is both parties responsibility to protect the country from future hacking attempts.

“Do you know what I want Democrats and Republicans to do? I want them to make sure this never happens to our country again,” Brazile said.