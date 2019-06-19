Trump campaign manager: The president will win an 'electoral landslide' in 2020

Despite recent polls pointing to a tough re-election battle, Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale believes an "electoral landslide" is at hand for the president.

Speaking with CBS News, Parscale told Major Garrett that the president will again win Florida, where he officially launched his campaign for re-election with a rally Tuesday night in Orlando.

"I think [he'll have] even more electoral points than he did last time," said Parscale.

In 2016, Trump scored narrow victories over Hillary Clinton in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, propelling him to 306 electoral votes despite losing the popular vote.

TRUMP PRESSED BY STEPHANOPOULOS ON MCGAHN'S TESTIMONY TO MUELLER: 'GEORGE, YOU'RE BEING A LITTLE WISE GUY

CNN PUNDIT WONDERS IF NEWS ORGS WOULD PUSH IMPEACHMENT TO BOOST RATINGS; EXPERTS SAY SOME HAVE ALREADY TRIED

However, a new Fox News Poll suggests a cause for concern for the president's re-election chances.

The poll found former Vice President Joe Biden holding a sizable lead on the Democratic field, with a 10-point lead on Trump in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup.

Parscale expressed the opinion that current polling methodology is not accurately reflecting the state of the race and the mood of voters.

"The country is too complex now just to call up a couple hundred people and ask what they think. ... The way turnout now works, the ability we have to turn out voters, the polling can't understand that," he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Parscale, who ran the campaign's digital and social media efforts in 2016, said those factors are part of the reason that "nobody got it right" leading up to Trump's 2016 victory.

"It's not 1962 anymore," he said.