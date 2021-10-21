Border Patrol agents in Texas catch MS-13 members, including one sought for child sex offense

Border Patrol agents in Texas nabbed three MS-13 gang members, traveling into the U.S. among groups of migrants – including one who was being sought for an alleged sexual assault on a child.

Agents in Hidalgo, Texas on Friday encountered a group of 17 migrants – one of whom was discovered to be an El Salvadoran with convictions for aggravated homicide and attempted homicide, border officials said. The man is also an MS-13 gang member, according to authorities.

BORDER PATROL NABS MS-13 GANG MEMBER, SEX OFFENDERS AMONG MIGRANTS COMING INTO US

MS-13, also called Mara Salvatrucha, was set up in Los Angeles by Central American immigrants and has expanded across the continent – particularly in Northern Triangle countries like El Salvador and Guatemala.

It is known for its particularly horrific and gruesome crimes, and its motto is said to be "mata, viola, controla" – which means "kill, rape, control."

Also on Friday, another MS-13 member was located in a group of 65 migrants near La Joya. Just two days later, again in Hidalgo, agents encountered one MS-13 member in a group of 11 migrants, who had previously been deported.

MENENDEZ OUTLINES PLAN C AMNESTY PUSH FOR MILLIONS OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS IN DEM RECONCILATION BILL

Later on Sunday than say they located another, who had been convicted of assault causing bodily injury in Dallas in 2010 and who had been sentenced to 90 days for the crime. He also had an active warrant out for his arrest -- again in Dallas for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The arrest of gang members with criminal records is a regular occurrence at the southern border. Earlier this month, agents nabbed a number of criminal illegal immigrants including sex offenders with prior convictions and an MS-13 gang member.

There were 9,278 arrests of criminal migrants in FY 2021, until the end of August, compared to 2,438 in FY 2020 and 4,269 in FY 2019. September numbers have not yet been released

Meanwhile, there were 105 arrests of MS-gang members in FY21, up from 72 in FY20 and down from 464 in FY19.