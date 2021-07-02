Border Patrol nabs slew of criminal illegal immigrants, including gang members, sex offenders

As Americans prepare for their Fourth of July celebrations, Border Patrol agents patrolling the southern border have nabbed a slew of criminal illegal immigrants – including gang members and sex offenders – trying to get into the U.S.

Border Patrol in the Rio Grande Valley Sector announced this week that they have arrested four gang members and two sex offenders since June 30. One migrant arrested at Padre Island on Friday was found to have been previously arrested for statutory rape and sentenced to 10 years probation, while other agents elsewhere picked up members of the 18th Street gang, the Gulf Cartel and MS-13.

GOP REP WARNS ‘NO OPERATIONAL CONTROL’ OF BORDER AFTER SEEING MIGRANTS STREAM IN, BOARD FLIGHTS

One migrant, an El Salvadoran national, had previously lived in New York and had been arrested for criminal possession of a weapon and intent to use, and separately for second-degree assault, being sentenced to prison time in both cases. Separately, agents near Brownsville, Texas, apprehended a group of migrants that included a Mexican with a previous arrest for sexual assault.

On Monday, agents apprehended a Surenos 18 street gang member who Border Patrol said had a lengthy criminal history including aggravated homicide and extortion. They also located a Honduran who had been arrested for negligent homicide and sentenced to two years in jail and was later deported.

On Tuesday, agents apprehended a group of 67 migrants, which included a 39-year-old Honduran convicted of attempted murder in Chicago.

Meanwhile, agents in the El Centro Sector this week arrested two illegal immigrants with convictions for sex offenses. The agency said that in fiscal year 2021, they have so far arrested or removed 31 illegal immigrants in the sector who have been convicted or wanted on sexual offense charges.

MCCARTHY SLAMS DEMS FOR TRYING TO ‘DEFUND THE BORDER’ BY SLASHING CBP FUNDING

On Thursday, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced that RGV agents had arrested three migrants with convictions for violent sex offenses – including a Honduran who was charged with second-degree felony rape of a child under 15 in New York, for which he was convicted and deported.

Border Patrol has been apprehending massive numbers of migrants at the border, with more than 180,000 migrant encounters in May alone. That has included MS-13 gang members and child sex offenders, and it is not known how many migrants are sneaking past agents.

Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., on Thursday told Fox News that the U.S. has "no operational control" of the border after a trip to Texas in which he and a number of other Republicans saw migrants streaming into the U.S. and being put on flights to other states.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We have no operational control, no legal control, no law enforcement control of our border," Good said in an interview with Fox News.

He raised the question of how many were getting past Border Patrol, as well.

"The crafty, the most cunning, most dangerous ones are trying to evade apprehension and they’re estimating tens of thousands of those on a monthly basis as well, and all of it controlled…by the Mexican crime cartels who are making hundreds of millions of dollars a month off of this," he said.