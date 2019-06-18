Expand / Collapse search
Border Patrol Council VP slams Ocasio-Cortez's 'disgusting' comparison of border facilities to 'concentration camps'

By Anna Hopkins | Fox News
The National Border Patrol Council is calling remarks made by Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez about the U.S. 'running concentration camps at the southern border' a slap in the face.

The vice president of the National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) slammed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for comparing border facilities to concentration camps.

Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., made the comparison to her Instagram followers during a live stream Monday.

"The fact that concentration camps are now an institutionalized practice in the land of the free is extraordinarily disturbing," she declared.

Art Del Cueto expressed his frustration with her statements during a Tuesday morning appearance on "America's Newsroom."

"It's disgusting to compare concentration camps to what the men and women are doing here protecting our country," he said, giving a firsthand account of what he's observed at border facilities.

Del Cueto added that he would personally escort Ocasio-Cortez around a facility to prove his point about the humane treatment given to migrants.

He asserted that the freshman lawmaker should "crack open a history book" about the Holocaust before making such comparisons.

"It is definitely a slap in the face to a lot of those people who had family members who actually went through concentration camps," he said.

Ocasio-Cortez has repeatedly called for Immigrations and Customs Enforcement to be abolished, arguing in February that "Latino people are descendants of Native people" and should not be subject to U.S. immigration laws.

