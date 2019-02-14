Border compromise: Trump's reported plan to sign bipartisan deal gets mixed reviews

As President Trump ponders a compromise congressional budget deal to avoid another shutdown, support is split.

Trump on Tuesday said he was “not happy” with the tentative deal - which provides a fraction of the money he sought for his border wall - yet multiple reports subsequently emerged that he would sign the bipartisan legislation. Trump himself hinted that his signature is coming when he poured cold water on the prospect of another government shutdown, which would go into effect at 12:01 am on Saturday, by telling reporters: “I don't think it's going to happen."

While Washington awaits Trump's decision, power players and pundits have been weighing in on whether or not Trump should sign the deal.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called the agreement a “pretty good deal,” despite funding falling significantly short of the $5.7 billion the president had demanded.

Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., told “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday that he was “disappointed” in the legislation, but would not hold it against Trump if he opted to sign the bill.

“I’m not going to be disappointed in the president,” Meadows said. “I’m disappointed in Congress. The president wants to keep the government open. If he uses this as a vehicle so be it.”

Fox News host Sean Hannity was also unimpressed, but added he’s “not as concerned as some other conservatives if the president signs the bill.”

Some big names who have criticized Trump’s reported plan to sign the deal include Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren and conservative author Ann Coulter.

“We thought Trump was going to be different,” Coulter tweeted in response to Meadows.

The firebrand followed that up with a sarcastic remark: “Announcing the TRUMP BORDER TRELLIS! Not just a garden trellis, it might extend for yards and yards!”

Lahren was even harsher in her assessment of the reported move, saying it could spell doom for Trump’s re-election hopes.

“I’m not gonna sugarcoat it, if @realDonaldTrump takes this sham border deal from the Democrats, he loses in 2020 and we ALL lose for years to come,” she tweeted.

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh came to the president’s defense however, explaining how he could sell the signing of the deal.

“If he signs this, he’s gonna have to make the case that you never get everything you want all at once in Washington. We’ve got a divided government.

“We got ’em off the zero, we’re moving in the right direction. We’re continuing to build the wall,” Limbaugh said.