Kayleigh McEnany blasts Biden administration for 'unprecedented' lack of media access to border

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany slammed the Biden administration Tuesday for what she described as an "unprecedented" lack of media access to the border.

McEnany, a Fox News contributor, argued on "Outnumbered" that the administration is denying access to migrant holding facilities because "what we’re hearing from the podium is very different from the pictures on the ground" and the administration knows that the press and cameras "would expose that."

Some members of the media, including those from left-wing CNN, have called out the administration for seemingly hiding what many believe to be a crisis of the White House's own doing.

"We are working on independent press coverage," current White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Monday. "We believe that that should happen and that should be the case."

"I don’t pull the levers here. I wish I was that all powerful, I am not, but I could just reiterate our commitment to transparency and I certainly hope to have an update for you very soon, but I can’t give you a deadline on that," she continued.

"This administration is setting an unprecedented tone here in not allowing ride-alongs, not allowing press access," McEnany said Tuesday before discussing Psaki's claim that "the vast majority" of migrants coming to the border "are turned away."

"That is the message we will continue to covey and the president has also conveyed that directly, as has the secretary of Homeland Security," Psaki said. "The border is not open, and the majority of people are turned away."

McEnany cited a recent Axios story that reported "in the last week, if their reporting is accurate, only 13% of families were being turned away and the other 87% were going into the United States to have their cases adjudicated."

"That is very different than what we’re hearing from the podium," McEnany stressed, adding that if the media was allowed access, people would see "families being processed."

"There is a very different reality on the ground," McEnany said. "Pictures are very powerful and that’s why they are banning the press."

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.