Booker tweets that he 'broke up with sleep,' then dates 'smoldering love' coffee

At least if he's president he'll be awake for that 3 a.m. phone call.

It seems as if 2020 presidential candidate Cory Booker and coffee are more than just friends.

Toronto-based writer Anna Fitzpatrick chronicled Booker's long-running "relationship" with coffee dating back to tweets from 2009, while he was still mayor of Newark, N.J. Through a series of retweets, she told Booker's love story with "coffee" and his on-and-off-again relationship with "sleep."

Fitzpatrick admitted that digging up decades-old tweets is a "low blow," but apparently Booker's past posts need help. She said "every tweet from 2009 is "bad."

She began the Tweet-story by pointing out Booker's 2009 tweets and said, "this is what I'm talking about."

"'Sleep' and I broke up a few nights ago. I'm dating 'Coffee' now. She's Hot!" Booker tweeted on May 28, 2009.

But she also noted that Booker tweeted the same joke in 2017, so "its fair game," she said.

"I broke up with sleep last night and I'm dating coffee this morning," Booker tweeted on December 2, 2017. "I appreciate her warmth and stimulating company."

He also tweeted the same joke again in 2015, this time on New Year's Day.

Then in 2012, he tweeted three times about his intimate relationship with coffee and contentious one with sleep.

In 2010, he tweeted, "Mean 'ole 'Sleep' left me for another dude / I'm with 'Coffee' now she's got a stimulating attitude."

Then again in 2010, he tweeted "'Sleep' and I broke up again tonight. I'm finding comfort with my new special friend 'coffee' - she is hot."

Again in 2009, which Fitzpatrick says is "off limits," Booker tweeted that he had "another fight" with "sleep."

"...I left her & I'm hanging out with my smoldering love 'coffee' - & tonight she is smoking hot," he tweeted.

Fitzgerald ended her string of retweets with "2012. 'nu friend.' the end," with Booker's 2012 tweet about coffee and sleep.

"Sleep & I have irreconcilable differences. We separated. I'm dating my tall, hot, sweet nu friend coffee," he tweeted.

But then Fitzpatrick added an original tweet, saying "please dont unfollow me on twitter, rosario dawson."

Booker on Friday confirmed that he is dating Dawson. The actress also confessed to dating the 2020 presidential candidate on Thursday when TMZ approached her.