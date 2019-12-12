Bloomberg releases letter from doctor saying he's in 'outstanding health'

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, one of the oldest candidates in the 2020 presidential race, released a letter from his doctor Thursday that stated he is in "outstanding health."

"Mr. Bloomberg is a 77-year-old man in outstanding health," Dr. Stephen D. Sisson of Johns Hopkins wrote in a medical report. "There are no medical concerns, present or looming, that would prevent him from serving as president of the United States."

Sisson disclosed that Bloomberg is treated for arthritis and heartburn but says both are "well-controlled." The letter added that Bloomberg takes a blood thinner to treat atrial fibrillation and another medication to control his cholesterol.

"On an annual basis, Mr. Bloomberg undergoes thorough health examination and testing at Johns Hopkins, most recently in July 2019," wrote Sisson, who has been providing Bloomberg medical care for "decades."

The release of Bloomberg's medical records comes less than three weeks after he announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination.

Fellow candidates Joe Biden, 77, and Bernie Sanders, 78, have not yet released their medical records. Biden has promised to release his "before there's a first vote." Sanders, who had a heart attack this year, says his health records will be released by the end of the year.