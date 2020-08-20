Fly steals Bloomberg's thunder by landing on his face during DNC speech

A special guest buzzed its way into Mike Bloomberg's speech Thursday night as the former New York City mayor was in the middle of slamming President Trump during the Democratic National Convention.

In the midst of Bloomberg attacking the president, what appeared to be a fly landed on his face -- at least once above his right eye and once under his nose.

"The star of the #DNC is the fly that keeps landing on Bloomberg’s face," tweeted reporter John Craven.

DNC SPEAKERS: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT MICHAEL BLOOMBERG

"The fly that attacked Bloomberg should run for mayor of NYC," one user tweeted. Another said: [T]he [B]loomberg fly is truly the all star of the DNC."

BLOOMBERG APPEARANCE AT DNC OUTRAGES PROGRESSIVES

Bloomberg, a successful businessman, ducked out of the Democratic primaries shortly after picking up a small amount of delegates on Super Tuesday. He wasn't the only politician to encounter buzzing interruptions during high-profile events.

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton famously saw a black fly land between her eyes during one of her debates against then-candidate Donald Trump. If either she or Bloomberg had swatted their flies, they might have faced scrutiny from animal rights activists like former President Obama did.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After Obama swatted a fly in 2009, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals dubbed it an "execution."

“In a nutshell, our position is this: He isn't the Buddha, he's a human being, and human beings have a long way to go before they think before they act," a blog post read. The organization said it was sending Obama a bug catcher for his next encounter with an insect.