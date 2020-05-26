Bloomberg aide slammed for using photo from another day to claim Trump golfed on Memorial Day

Tim O’Brien, a former campaign aide for Mike Bloomberg and a Bloomberg opinion writer, is coming under fire for posting side-by-side photos of Joe Biden at a war memorial on Memorial Day and a photo of President Trump golfing on a different day with the caption, “Different approaches to Memorial Day.”

The photo of Joe Biden was taken when Biden visited Delaware Memorial Bridge Veteran's Memorial Park. It was the former vice president’s first outing since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. He and wife Jill Biden, both wearing masks, laid a wreath at a memorial wall commemorating war veterans from Delaware and New Jersey.

Trump played golf over the weekend for the first time since early March, but spent Monday honoring service members at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia and Fort McHenry in Baltimore.

"Together, we will vanquish the virus, and America will rise from this crisis to new, and even greater heights," Trump said at Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine. “As our brave warriors have shown us from the nation’s earliest days – in America, we are the captains of our own fate.

"No obstacle, no challenge, and no threat is a match for the sheer determination of the American people," Trump continued. "This towering spirit permeates every inch of the hallowed soil beneath our feet."

“This is a lie and you know it,” tweeted National Republican Senatorial Committee senior advisor Matt Whitlock of the misleading side-by-side.

“Truly is remarkable how one can be golfing at the same time holding a memorial in Arlington,” tweeted another user, along with a video of Trump at the cemetery.

The Students for Trump page called O’Brien the “CEO of fake news.”

