Bloomberg admits company signed NDAs with 3 women who complained about comments

Democratic presidential contender Mike Bloomberg announced Friday that he will allow three female former employees of his media company to be released their non-disclosure agreements that were signed "to address complaints about comments they said I had made."

In a statement released Friday, the former New York City mayor said the agreements had been signed "over the past 30-plus years," but did not provide a specific timeframe.

"If any of them want to be released from their NDA so that they can talk about those allegations, they should contact the company and they’ll be given a release," he said.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.