BLM doesn't want Biden to consider LA mayor to join administration

Black Lives Matter supporters on Tuesday protested for the 22nd consecutive day outside the residence of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to demand that his name be dropped from consideration for a Cabinet pick within Joe Biden’s administration.

The group began holding protests outside Garcetti’s home last month to protest his handling of issues like homelessness and the police, and demand that his name be dropped from consideration.

“Everyday is a good day to #BlockGarcetti! It’s Day 22 and we are still demanding that 'the worst mayor in the nation' not fail upward! OH! And it’s #DEFUNDTHEPOLICE,” read a post on the Black Lives Matter Los Angeles’ official Facebook page.

Another post declares that the group will hold protests “EVERY SINGLE DAY … until we know that ‘the worst mayor in the nation’ is not appointed a cabinet position in the Biden administration.”

Garcetti has received criticism from both sides of the aisle, who have taken him to task for the city’s homelessness crisis, policing, and public transportation. Black Lives Matter Los Angeles has been at odds with the mayor in particular over his handling of summer protests that broke out in response to the police custody death of George Floyd. Tensions heightened further after Garcetti rejected the group’s demand to cut the Los Angeles Police Department’s $1.8 billion operating budget by 90%.

Garcetti's office did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Garcetti, who was co-chair of Biden’s presidential campaign, was reportedly being considered for the position of either transportation secretary or environmental envoy within the Biden administration. However, it was announced later Tuesday that Biden was expected to pick former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg to head the Transportation Department.

Biden’s inaugural committee said last week that Garcetti would be among its four co-chairs, alongside Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware, and Rep. Cedric Richmond of Louisiana. Still, whether or not Garcetti will serve in the Biden administration in some other capacity remains unclear.

Many on social media were quick to credit the protests for Garcetti’s name being dropped for transportation secretary. A video on Twitter shows the protesters outside Garcetti’s house leading a chant: “Garcetti is the worst mayor in the nation! We blocked his a—from transportation."

Baba Akili, who has worked extensively with Black Lives Matter Los Angeles, told the LAist that the group plans to keep protesting until President-elect Joe Biden fills his cabinet, or Garcetti's name is dropped altogether.

"We don't think he should be appointed secretary of transportation or any position in the cabinet," Akili said on Sunday. "We are prepared to be here for as long as it takes."

Black Lives Matter Los Angeles did not respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw The Associated Press contributed to this report.