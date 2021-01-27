Blinken reassures Philippine FM amid China’s recent moves in region

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday reassured Philippine’s top diplomat in a phone call that the U.S. stands with Southeast Asian countries after recent acts by China in the region, a report said.

Reuters reported that Blinken told Teodoro Locsin, his Philippine counterpart, that the U.S. rejects Beijing’s claims to the South China Sea and only recognizes claims under international law.

China ratcheted up activity in Taiwan airspace on Sunday by flying 15 fighter jets between mainland Taiwan and the Pratas Islands in the South China Sea, a report said.

Reuters, which cited Taiwan’s Defense Ministry, reported that the jets included six J-10 fighters, two SU-30s and other military planes. A day earlier, China flew eight bombers and four fighters into the same airspace, the report said.

Blinken, said in a confirmation hearing Tuesday there is "no doubt" China poses the greatest threat of any nation to the U.S. and the Trump administration was right to take a tougher stance against the Asian power.

"President Trump was right in taking a tougher approach to China," said Blinken, who served as then-Vice President Biden’s national security advisor before being elevated to deputy secretary of state under Barack Obama. "Not the way he went about it in a number of ways, but the basic principle was right."

