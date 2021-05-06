Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ukraine
Published

Blinken assures Ukraine during high-profile visit

Kiev hopes that Blinken will offer increased military aid and new support for its effort to join NATO

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 5Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who arrived in Ukraine on Thursday as the administration’s first official visit, assured the country that was recently on the brink of war with Russia that the U.S. is committed to its "sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence."

Blinken, who was meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at the Ministry of Foreign Afffairs in Kiev, said Washington is also devoted to helping the country "continue to strengthen" its own democracy and its crackdown on corruption.

Kiev hopes that Blinken will offer increased military aid and new support for its effort to join NATO. 

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted on Monday, "Ukraine needs a clear signal about the European and Euro-Atlantic prospect. "Postponing these issues for ‘later,’ ‘some day,’ ‘(in) 10 years’ has to end."

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.

More from Politics