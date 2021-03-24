Marsha Blackburn calls to restore Trump immigration protocol: Biden has ‘broken the border’

The Biden administration "has broken the border," Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., said on Wednesday after witnessing cartels exploiting the ongoing migrant surge.

BORDER COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS SINALOA CARTEL BRINGING 'VERY VIOLENT SITUATION' AFTER 'HASTY' BIDEN ORDERS

SEN. MARSHA BLACKBURN: We know that there are those on the terrorist watch list that have come in. We know that the cartels, for example, the Sinaloa cartel which is El Chapo’s cartel, they basically run that Arizona border on the Mexico side. 50 percent of the drugs that are in our country come through this Arizona border and then onto I-8 and I-10 which have become the fentanyl freeway ...

We also know that they are taking young people and using them as mules to move these drugs. We know that the cartels are very sophisticated. They now completely outfit down to shoes and backpacks in cartel clothing to move these individuals to U.S. soil ...

They put a wristband on them that shows they’ve either paid their fee or they need to work that fee out. That’s called indentured servitude. Work that fee out once they get to the U.S. This is through sex trafficking, human trafficking, labor gangs, MS-13 and other gangs. We need those Trump protocols put back in place. Biden’s open border policy has caused this disarray at the border. It is Biden’s immigration policy. Joe Biden and his administration have broken the border and we need to put these protocols back in place.

