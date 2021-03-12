Left-wing activist allegedly defrauded $450G using 'Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta' Facebook page

A left-wing activist was indicted Friday on four counts of fraud by the Department of Justice for allegedly stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from donors through his Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta Facebook page.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Toledo, Ohio announced the charges on Friday, alleging that Sir Maejor Page, 32, — also known as Tyree Conyers-Page — had created the Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta charity page on Facebook and used it to defraud $450,000 from various donors after the page’s charity status with the IRS was revoked.

Page had reportedly parted ways with the official Atlanta affiliate of Black Lives Matter before launching Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta.

Page is facing three counts of money laundering and one count of wire fraud for his alleged actions.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Eric B. Smith wrote that Page is "accused of using unprecedented tensions and uncertainty" from the Covid-19 pandemic and "widespread civil unrest" to line his pockets with donations.

FERGUSON ACTIVISTS DEMAND $20 MILLION FROM BLACK LIVES MATTER

He went on to reveal that Page used the money from the Facebook page to make large-scale purchases and travel — all on donors' dimes.

"Page is accused of using unprecedented tensions and uncertainty due to widespread civil unrest and a global pandemic to fill his own bank account," said Smith. "Page allegedly purchased homes, traveled, and spent other people's money to buy luxury items for himself, all on the backs of hardworking people believing they were donating to a worthy cause.

DEREK CHAUVIN TRIAL: DISMISSED JUROR SAYS GEORGE FLOYD VIDEO MADE HER CRY, RIOTING NECESSARY IN BLM MOVEMENT

"The FBI will continue efforts to root out fraudsters who victimize our fellow citizens for personal gain," added Smith.

The indictment alleges that Page had created the BLMGA page in 2016 and registered it as a charity, then continued to operate the page under the guise of it being a charity after its tax-exempt status was revoked in 2019.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He then allegedly pocketed the donations from the page after it lost its charity status, using the money "to buy personal items, including entertainment, hotel rooms, clothing and firearms."