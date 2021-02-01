Black Lives Matter backs ‘Squad’ member’s push to expel over 100 Republicans from Congress

The Black Lives Matter movement on Monday put its weight behind "Squad" member Rep. Cori Bush’s, D-Mo., proposal to investigate and potentially expel Republicans who opposed certifying the 2020 presidential election results following a deadly siege on Capitol Hill carried out by Trump supporters.

"It is not enough to denounce the white supremacy behind the attack," the group wrote on its website. "We must remove its endorsers from Congress – Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and the over 100 Republicans who voted against certifying the Electoral College."

Bush introduced a resolution earlier this month that would "initiate investigations for removal" targeting those who attempted to overturn the election results and "incited a White supremacist-attempted coup."

The proposal is based on the claim that some of these conservatives engaged in sedition against the U.S. – or incited rebellion against the government.

More than 140 Republicans in Congress voted to overturn the results of the election, which former President Donald Trump in unproven claims said was "stolen" from him by fraudulent means.

Sens. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in particular have come under fire for roles Democrats allege they played in inciting the violent pro-Trump riot on Capitol Hill, where several lives were lost.

Hawley and Cruz both made clear in the days leading up to Jan. 6 that they did not intend to certify the results, leaning on Trump’s fraud claims.

Senate Democrats filed an ethics complaint last week to investigate whether the pair coordinated with rioters.

Both have denied that they were trying to overturn the election or incite riots, saying they were instead seeking to ensure a free and fair election process. Hawley and Cruz have each condemned the events of Jan. 6.

But many Democrats believe that their decision to proceed with planned objections spurred the protesters’ turn to violence.

There have been calls for both to resign from their positions.