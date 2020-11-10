Trump faith adviser Bishop Harry Jackson dead at 66

Bishop Harry Jackson Jr., a Maryland pastor and unofficial faith adviser for President Trump, died Monday at age 66, his church announced.

"It is with a heavy heart that we notify you that our beloved Bishop Harry R. Jackson, Jr. has transitioned to be with the Lord on November 9, 2020," Hope Christian Church wrote on its website. "Information about the memorial service will be forthcoming."

"Please pray for the Jackson Family's comfort and respect their right to privacy at this time," the statement continued.

Jackson met with Trump multiple times, and attended the president's closing speech at the Republican National Convention in August and the White House ceremony announcing Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court in September, Religion News Service reported.

He also authored the book "A Manifesto: Christian America’s Contract with Minorities."

Condolences for Jackson's family poured in on social media.

"Bishop Harry Jackson transitioned to Heaven today. A dear friend and co laborer and advocate for justice and Jesus above all. One of the great ones!" pastor Jack Graham wrote on Twitter.

"I am stunned and saddened to learn of the death of my friend and brother in Christ Bishop Harry Jackson," author Eric Metaxas wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Jackson had spoken with "Fox & Friends Weekend" about division in the U.S. in early September.

"We've got to unify along Christian values, across minority and white lines. ... Let's set a new agenda," Jackson said.

