Bipartisan police overhaul legislation emerges as anniversary of George Floyd death nears

As the May 25 anniversary of George Floyd’s death nears, lawmakers are working across the aisle to introduce bipartisan legislation to overhaul some police standards.

A small group of lawmakers, led by Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., along with Senators Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Cory Booker, D-N.Y. -- all of whom previously introduced police reform legislation -- are looking at reform issues that both Democrats and Republicans can get on board with.

Though the legislation is still in early days, lawmakers are hoping to present a bipartisan policing reform bill by May 25, a congressional spokesperson confirmed for Fox News Friday.

Fox News could not immediately reach Scott’s office, but on Sunday the South Carolina senator said lawmakers on the Hill were getting closer to reaching a bipartisan agreement on police reform.

"How do we change the culture of policing?" Scott said on CBS. "I think we do that by making the employer responsible for the actions of the employee. We do that with doctors. We do that with lawyers. We do that in most all of our industries. If we do that in law enforcement, the employer will change the culture."

Scott has argued that legislation should include measures that make it easier for individuals to sue a police station, rather than an offending officer – a suggestion that Bass and Booker reportedly concur with.

The use of chokeholds could be on the chopping block, except for in life-threatening situations, the Wall Street Journal first reported.

No-knock warrants may have be subject to federal regulations, and the Department of Defense may be barred from transferring firearms, bayonets, grenade launchers and some armored vehicles to local police stations.

Police access to surplus military equipment has long been criticized by civil rights groups that believe the access to this weaponry further escalates tense situations.

"Through negotiations and conversations, we are now closer on no-knock warrants and chokeholds, and something called section 1033 that has to do with getting government equipment from the military for local police," Scott said. "I think we’re making progress there, too. We have literally been able to bring these two bills very close together."