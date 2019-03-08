Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

2020 Presidential Election
Published

Bill Shine resigns as White House communications chief, will join Trump campaign

Alex Pappas
By Alex Pappas | Fox News
FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2019 file photo, White House deputy chief of staff for communications Bill Shine stands in the Rose Garden before President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2019 file photo, White House deputy chief of staff for communications Bill Shine stands in the Rose Garden before President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Bill Shine resigned as White House deputy chief of staff for communications and will take a new role on President Trump’s re-election campaign, it was announced Friday.

Sarah Sanders, the White House press secretary, told reporters Shine “offered his resignation to the president yesterday evening, and the president accepted.”

TRUMP CAMPAIGN HIRES MCCARTHY AIDE, OTHERS FOR PRESS SHOP

“Bill continues to support President Trump and his agenda and will serve as Senior Advisor to the 2020 re-election campaign,” she said.

Shine, a former co-president of Fox News, joined the White House in June of 2018. Earlier this week, the Trump campaign announced it was beefing up its communication team with more hires.

“Serving President Trump and this country has been the most rewarding experience of my entire life,” Shine said in a statement. “To be a small part of all this president has done for the American people has truly been an honor. I’m looking forward to working on President Trump’s reelection campaign and spending more time with my family.”

President Trump: Democrats have become an anti-Jewish partyVideo

The announcement was made as President Trump visits tornado damage in Alabama.

In a statement, Trump said, “Bill Shine has done an outstanding job working for me and the Administration. We will miss him in the White House, but look forward to working together on the 2020 Presidential Campaign, where he will be totally involved. Thank you to Bill and his wonderful family!”

Alex Pappas is a politics reporter at FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @AlexPappas.