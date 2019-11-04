Ex-Sen. Bill Nelson: Trump will win Florida if Warren or Sanders becomes Dem nominee

Former Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., warned Democrats with a prediction that President Trump will win Florida if his former colleagues Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., or Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., become the party's 2020 presidential nominee.

Nelson, who was defeated in the 2018 midterms by then-Gov. Rick Scott, was asked by The Daily Beast if his home state was out of the Democrats' grasp if one of the leading progressive candidates became the standard-bearer for Democrats.

"The answer is yes," Nelson told The Daily Beast. "I say this with the greatest respect and admiration and friendship for those other senators who embrace 'Medicare-for-all.' But the hard reality is, it is going to be a stretch too far for the Democrat candidate."

Both Sanders and Warren have been outspoken with their support for "Medicare-for-all." Last week, Warren released her plan with a price tag of a whopping $52 trillion over ten years, which has been criticized on both sides of the aisle and was even mocked last weekend on "Saturday Night Live."

However, a new New York Times/Siena poll sounded the alarm among some Democrats, showing Trump beating Sanders by two points and beating Warren by four points in Florida. Meanwhile, former Vice President Joe Biden held the lead in a general-election matchup in the state by two points.

In the latest Fox News poll, Biden has maintained a substantial lead over other Democrats with 31 percent support among likely primary voters. Warren and Sanders were neck-and-neck with 21 and 19 percent, respectively.