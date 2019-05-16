Bill de Blasio's 2020 presidential run a bad idea for 'unmitigated disaster' mayor, Scaramucci says

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, the latest 2020 Democratic presidential contender, is an "unmitigated disaster" of a leader and his constituents by and large are unhappy with him, New York native Anthony Scaramucci told Fox News' "Hannity" Thursday.

Scaramucci, founder of the firm Skybridge Capital and a former White House communications director, told host Sean Hannity that he left a formal dinner in order to give his take on de Blasio's stewardship of America's biggest city.

"This guy has been a bad leader for the employees of the city of New York. We're disgusted by it," Scaramucci recalled a person at the dinner telling him as he departed to join the program.

Scaramucci then remarked that the first person he'd ever heard say something nice about de Blasio was a man interviewed during a "Hannity" man-on-the-street segment featuring journalist Lawrence Jones.

"This guy is an unmitigated disaster," Scaramucci said, panning the mayor's New York City "Green New Deal" that he said restricts the use of steel and glass in skyscraper construction.

Scaramucci called the policy "nonsense" and said it was an example of de Blasio "appealing" to the left wing of American politics and not realizing he could "upset the entire economic apple cart."

"[De Blasio] is a walking disaster," he added.

Host Sean Hannity credited actress Whoopi Goldberg for somewhat echoing Scaramucci's critique of de Blasio's leadership in the city.

"What the hell are you going to do?" Goldberg remarked on ABC's "The View."