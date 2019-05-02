Former Secretary of Education questions Joe Biden's 'soft' stance on China

Joe Biden got it "so wrong" when he stated that China is not "competition" to the U.S., according to Dr. Bill Bennett, the former Secretary of Education told Fox News Thursday.

During a visit to Iowa Tuesday, Biden said: “China’s going to eat our lunch? C'mon man. They’re not a competition to us.”

BERNIE WHO? WARREN WHAT? BIDEN IGNORES PRIMARY RIVALS' ATTACKS, KEEPS FOCUS ON TRUMP

Bennett pegged Biden’s stance on China as “soft” and insinuated the former vice-president’s lack of concern, even in the midst of suspicions of Chinese hacking in the U.S., may be rooted in a deeper relationship with the foreign nation, one Bennett feels should be spotlighted if Biden hopes to get elected.

“Peter Schweitzer, a great investigator and writer points out that the Bank of China, a government entity, gave a billion dollars to Joe Biden's son, Hunter, who accompanied Vice President Biden on Air Force 2 in a visit in 2013,” Bennett, a Fox News contributor, told America's Newsroom.

“One hates to think that these two are connected but a billion dollars is a lot of money. He needs to be pressed on it. If he is running for president he needs to be pressed on that. That's really quite something.”

Senator Mitt Romney, R-Utah tweeted “This will not age well,” on Wednesday in response to Biden’s stance.

“It’s been said of Joe Biden that every decision he made in foreign policy was a mistake,” Bennett said. “This is a big one. They are an economic and ideological competitor, the biggest one in the world. I’m glad Mitt Romney got it right.”

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton chimed in to tout support for China in an interview with MSNBC’s host Rachel Maddow on Wednesday.

MADDOW FAILS TO ASK HILLARY ABOUT OBAMA ADMINISTRATION'S REACTION TO RUSSIA INTERFERENCE

“Why should Russia have all the fun?” Clinton said. “And since Russia is clearly backing Republicans, why don’t we ask China to back us? Not only that. China, if you’re listening, why don’t you get Trump’s tax returns?”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Bennett fired back at Clinton: “Sometimes, you know, it is time to leave the stage. I think when she starts making comments like that it is time for her to go.”