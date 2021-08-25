Bill and Hillary Clinton spotted strolling in the Hamptons weeks before miniseries on Lewinsky scandal

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.
Former President Bill Clinton and his wife former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton were spotted strolling the beach in the Hamptons as the Monica Lewinsky scandal roars back into public consciousness via an upcoming television special.
The sullen pair, accompanied by Secret Service, walked along a beach in the affluent Amagansett, New York, before Hillary took a brief break on a boardwalk while Bill briefly walked off before rejoining her and continuing on the walk.
EXCLUSIVE: NO WEB BEFORE 5PM EST 25TH AUG 2021-- Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton are spotted taking a walk along the beach near their home in The Hamptons. The couple just days ago celebrated Bill's 75th birthday, beginning down the beach, Bill dressed in jeans and a T-shirt, Hillary in sweats and a long-sleeve t-shirt and wide-brimmed hat, both wearing sneakers. They continue for about a half-mile before coming up on boardwalk where Hilary takes a break by sitting down, watched over by Secret Service Agents. Meanwhile, Bill heads up the stairs, towards what used to be the Belle Estate, and returns about 10 minutes later. The pair resume their walk another half mile with their Secret Service detail with them at all times. Pictured: Hillary Clinton,Bill Clinton Ref: SPL5248174 230821 EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights
The beach excursion comes shortly before the September 7 release of "Impeachment: American Crime Story" on FX network, which documents the former president’s impeachment trial in 1998 involving a sex scandal with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.
The show, a 10-part miniseries, stars Clive Owen as Bill Clinton, Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, and Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky.
The show's executive producer, Brad Simpson, recently said he doesn't think anyone in the Clinton camp has seen the series and doesn't suspect they will watch it.
"No one, as far as we know, from the Clinton camp has seen this series," Simpson said. "Of course, I’m curious what they would think. I don’t imagine she will watch, no matter how emphatic we are to her."
