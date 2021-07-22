Congressional Republicans propose barring federal funds from universities that offer the abortion pill

Republicans in the House and Senate proposed a measure on Wednesday that would revoke federal funding for colleges that provide the abortion pill.

The bill "would be another important step in the right direction to help save the lives of the unborn and to protect the safety of our girls," Rep. Mary Mill, R-Ill., said during a press conference on Capitol Hill.

She, along with Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, and Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., proposed the legislation as Congress deliberates over what's included in the federal budget for next year.

Titled the "Protecting Life on College Campus Act of 2021," the bill would apply to colleges and "school-based service site[s]."

FDA REMOVAL OF RESTRICTIONS ON TELEMEDICINE ABORTIONS PROMPTS CELEBRATION, SAFETY CONCERNS

The House version reads: "No Federal funds may be awarded to any institution of higher education that hosts or is affiliated with any school-based service site that provides abortion drugs or abortion care to students of the institution or to employees of the institution or site."

It also requires schools to submit annual reports affirming to federal departments – Education (DOE) and Health and Human Services (HHS) – that school-based service sites don't provide abortion drugs or "abortion care."

The bill is unlikely to pass in a Democratic House that has already attempted to strip many anti-abortion provisions from the ongoing appropriations process.

While anti-abortion activists note the practice is always unsafe for unborn children, considerable debate has emerged over its impact on women.

DOZENS OF ANTI-ABORTION GROUPS ASK FDA TO SEIZE WEBSITES OF COMPANIES 'ILLEGALLY' PRESCRIBING ABORTION MEDICATION

Backing the legislation on Wednesday was the group Students for Life of America, which has been sounding the alarm about California requiring universities to stock up on the medication.

Upon passing the 2019 measure, California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared: "We’re removing barriers to reproductive health – increasing access on college campuses and using technology to modernize how patients interact with providers."

Earlier this year, President Biden's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) lifted restrictions on the drug. Janet Woodcock, the acting FDA commissioner, said in a letter that existing literature didn't appear to show increases in serious safety concerns (ectopic pregnancy, hemorrhage and surgical interventions) as a result of modifying the in-person requirement during COVID-19.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But anti-abortion critics have argued its much more dangerous than that and empirical knowledge about its effects is incomplete. The actual rates of complication and threats have been contested.

The issue has garnered considerable attention in recent years with the coronavirus and FDA regulations raising questions about the necessity of medical oversight.

Mill also pointed to a scene from "Unplanned," in which former Planned Parenthood director Abby Johnson is portrayed having a purportedly gruesome and painful medicinal abortion.

Planned Parenthood, which allegedly administered the drug to Johnson, did not respond to Fox News' request for comment.