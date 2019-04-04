Biden video ‘highlighted all of his weaknesses’ and shows he’s ‘out of date’: Matthew Continetti

Former Vice President Joe Biden did not do himself any favors when he released a video message addressing the controversy over his history of inappropriate touching, Washington Free Beacon editor-in-chief Matthew Continetti argued Wednesday.

In the video posted earlier in the day on Twitter, Biden promised he would be “more mindful and respectful of people’s personal space” going forward but never offered an apology to the women accusing him of making them feel uncomfortable. Since the video was released, at least three more accusers have come forward with accusations against him, making the total at least seven women.

During Wednesday's All-Star panel segment on Fox News' "Special Report with Bret Baier," Continetti -- along with Washington Times opinion editor Charles Hurt and Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason -- weighed in on the political fallout of Biden’s attempt at damage control as he mulls a 2020 run for president.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE FULL SHOW

Continetti argued that you can “make a human connection” as Biden says “without sniffing somebody’s hair.”

“The video highlighted all of his weaknesses," Continetti continued. "His voice seemed frail, the production value is poor, he wasn’t framed very well, he was very pale, and he confesses that social norms have passed him by, which means he’s out of date -- which is exactly why Democrats are worried about him entering the race.

“This is another bad moment for Biden in several weeks of bad news. It makes me wonder whether he’ll actually pull the trigger and enter the race.”

“This is another bad moment for Biden in several weeks of bad news. It makes me wonder whether he’ll actually pull the trigger and enter the race.” — Matthew Continetti, Washington Free Beacon editor-in-chief

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But Mason told the panel that Biden was being “authentic,” pointing out that the former vice president wasn’t reading from a script and that his video message indicated that his previous statements weren’t enough and that he didn’t “feel the need to apologize.”

Meanwhile, Hurt noted how “strange” it is that former President Barack Obama hasn’t weighed in on the controversy and suggested that Obama and Biden overhyped their relationship while they were in office.