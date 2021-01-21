Biden’s proposed $400B coronavirus plan may be difficult to facilitate in 3 months: Dr. Marty Makary

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marty Makary said Thursday on "America’s Newsroom," President Joe Biden’s proposed $400 billion coronavirus plan may be too large of an amount to spend on relief within a short three months.

President Biden was sworn into office Wednesday, and immediately issued several executive orders to fight the deadly coronavirus that’s killed over 2 million people worldwide. Biden announced last night he plans to invoke the Defense Production Act to accelerate the production of tests and vaccine supplies to combat the coronavirus.

Biden also plans to create a coronavirus health equity task force, mandate more public data on cases, and create a pandemic testing board.

Dr. Makary provided insight into Biden’s Defense Production Act and also predicted coronavirus herd immunity may happen as early as March 2021.

DR. MARTY MAKARY: First of all, his advisors are warning him that the Defense Production Act may not really help much because you can only do so much to speed up manufacturing. Mostly it has been a distribution problem, not a supply problem right now. More messaging on masking helps. The more we can talk about masking helps.

…

It’s going to be hard to spend $400 billion, which is what he proposed spending on COVID in three months. If you think about it, the distribution could use help over the next three months. I'm not sure how you spend $400 billion, especially when grocery stores and pharmacies are already saying ‘we're set up, we just need the vaccine.’

…

I would encourage people to keep up their guard. You don't want to get the infection in the last month or two of the pandemic and it is still a very contagious and maybe even more contagious virus with the new variants.

…

I do see herd immunity happening as soon as March. I’ve always said April will be some restoration of normal life and I really do believe that. So many people have had the infection that natural immunity is kicking in. It could be 30 to 50% of the country right now has natural immunity from prior infection. We supplement that with the vaccine and vaccinated immunity we could be rushing into herd immunity a lot faster than people think.