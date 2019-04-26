Biden's new press secretary served as NBC News communications director

Former Vice President Joe Biden's new press secretary previously worked as the communications director for one of the major news networks that will cover his 2020 presidential campaign.

TJ Ducklo had worked as senior communications director for NBC News since March 2018 before joining the Biden team as national press secretary this month. Prior to joining NBC, Ducklo held similar posts at Bloomberg Politics, Viacom and the Motion Picture Association of America. He also did public relations work on "The Circus," Showtime's political reality series.

News of Ducklo's hiring came as many news outlets face concerns over potential bias in their coverage of next year's presidential election — both from President Trump and his critics.

Media figures jumping into the political world is nothing new. A reported 25 former journalists joined the administration of former President Barack Obama during his first four years. Most notably, White House press secretary Jay Carney was a former Washington bureau chief at Time magazine.

Trump and his supporters have been especially critical of Ducklo's most recent employer. "The Mainstream Media has NEVER been more dishonest than it is now. NBC and MSNBC are going Crazy," he tweeted earlier this year.

"They report stories, purposely, the exact opposite of the facts. They are truly the Opposition Party working with the Dems," he added. "May even be worse than Fake News CNN, if that is possible!"

The president hasn't been shy about singling out journalists over purported political bias either. During his first year in office, he blasted longtime NBC correspondent Andrea Mitchell as a "P.R. person" for former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. He's also hit out at New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, referring to her as a "Hillary Flunky."