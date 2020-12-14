Biden’s message to nation: ‘It’s time to turn the page’

President-elect Joe Biden will say that “the integrity” of the nation’s elections remains intact in an address he’s scheduled to give Monday evening, immediately after electors in all 50 states and the District of Columbia cast ballots, formalizing Biden’s victory over President Trump in last month’s presidential showdown.

“In this battle for the soul of America, democracy prevailed,” the president-elect will say, according to excerpts of his speech released by Biden’s team. “We the People voted. Faith in our institutions held. The integrity of our elections remains intact.”

And Biden will urge that “now it is time to turn the page. To unite. To heal.”

The former vice president will speak after the casting of ballots by Electoral College members across the nation. According to the results of last month’s election, Biden topped the president by an electoral count of 306-232, which is the same Electoral College margin that Trump defeated Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

The meetings, a formal step in presidential elections, come after weeks of failed legal challenges by President Trump’s campaign and his allies, which culminated in the Supreme Court on Friday turning down a lawsuit from the Texas attorney general that aimed to throw out the popular vote results in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia and Michigan, four key battleground states narrowly carried by Biden.

The president has refused to concede to Biden and continues to charge that there was massive voter fraud in the presidential election. On Monday, he again called the election “rigged.”

On Sunday, Trump once again charged on Twitter, without providing definitive evidence, that the presidential contest was the “MOST CORRUPT ELECTION IN U.S. HISTORY!”

Twitter, as it has repeatedly with tweets by the president claiming voter fraud, added a disclaimer saying that “This claim about election fraud is disputed.”

Biden, pushing back against Trump’s claims, will say in his speech that “the flame of democracy was lit in this nation a long time ago. And we now know that nothing — not even a pandemic —or an abuse of power — can extinguish that flame.”

And he’ll repeat his pledge from his successful White House campaign that “I will be a president for all Americans. I will work just as hard for those of you who didn’t vote for me, as I will for those who did.”

Looking ahead to the herculean tasks he’ll face when he’s inaugurated on Jan. 20, Biden will emphasize that “there is urgent work in front of all of us. Getting the pandemic under control to getting the nation vaccinated against this virus. Delivering immediate economic help so badly needed by so many Americans who are hurting today — and then building our economy back better than ever.”

The speech will be live-streamed on the Fox News website starting at 7:30 PM ET.