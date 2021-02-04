Biden administration must continue defending Taiwan: Rubio

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., told "America’s Newsroom," Thursday that the United States needs to continue its commitment to defend Taiwan under the Biden administration.

Rubio made the comments after the U.S. Navy sent a guided-missile destroyer, the USS John S. McCain, through the Taiwan Strait.

The U.S. Navy’s Seventh Fleet said in a statement this is the first time a U.S. warship has sailed through the strait between mainland China and Taiwan during the Biden administration.

SEN. MARCO RUBIO: We have a commitment to defend Taiwan. This is an administration and a president, that when he was running for president, talked about the importance of living up to our international commitments and our partners … Taiwan has been our partner for a very long time in a place that we have an understanding with, in terms of having that core relationship. So, I think it's important for us to continue to keep to that commitment and that includes our presence off their coasts in their territorial waters ...

I think on the issue of Taiwan and on China, look, it is really important for the Chinese to know we're serious about our commitment and we have the ability to put assets there ... There are also advantages to doing it. Again, when you see a destroyer go into that area you also see how the Chinese react to it, which gives us some indication of their military preparedness and how far they're willing to go or what they're willing to do. I also think it's reassuring for Taiwan.

…

It’s a very unique situation that for a long time sort of the U.S. official policy has been two systems, one country … After what’s happened in Hong Kong where they have made international commitments to their autonomy and now has sort of blatantly violated it, there are real questions … If you're in Taiwan right now, you’re thinking what’s happening to Hong Kong today is what’s going to happen to us tomorrow ... There is real concern about that.