Biden's first press conference as president

President Biden on Thursday said that he makes "no apologies" for ending a variety of former President Donald Trump's immigration policies, including the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), also known as the "Remain in Mexico" policy.

Biden made the comments in his first live press briefing as president, 65 days into his administration and amid a migrant surge at the southern border.

Asked if he may have rolled back some of the Trump administration's immigration policies too quickly via executive order, Biden adamantly defended his actions.

"First of all, all the policies that were underway were not helping at all, did not slow up the amount of immigration," Biden said. "Rolling back the policies of separating children from their mothers? Make no apology for that."



"Rolling back the policies of "Remain in Mexico,' sitting on the edge of the Rio Grande in a muddy circumstance with not enough to eat? I make no apologies for that," Biden said. "I make no apologies for ending programs that did not exist before Trump became president that have an incredibly negative impact on the law -- international law -- as well as on human dignity. And so I make no apologies for that."

Immigration was a major topic of Biden's presser, consuming a significant amount of time during the approximately hour-long affair.

But the president also made news by threatening to back changes to the filibuster in the Senate and saying it’s his "expectation" that he’ll run for re-election in 2024.

He also said North Korea is his top foreign policy issue and ripped GOP state voting legislation, saying it makes "Jim Crow look like Jim Eagle."

On the migrant crisis, the reporters also pushed Biden on whether he will allow the news media to regularly view migrant facilities on the border. Biden said that he would, once his administration begins to implement certain actions.