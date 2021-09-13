Idaho lumber company says 'no record' of Biden claim they gave him his 'first job offer'

An Idaho lumber company claimed there is no record to back up President Joe Biden's claim on Monday that it gave him his "first job offer" during the Vietnam War.

While speaking at a roundtable in Boise, Idaho , where he was briefed on the efforts against the wildfires by federal and state fire officials at the National Interagency Fire Center, Biden said he and his deceased former wife had once intended to move to Idaho because it is such a beautiful state.

He also said he used to discuss with former Sen. Frank Church, a Democrat from Idaho, how he had been offered a job at the Boise Cascade Company, a manufacturer of wood products and wholesale distributor of building materials.

"I used to tell Frank Church this, I got a — my first job offer, where I wanted — my wife, deceased wife and I wanted to move to Idaho because we — not a joke — it’s such a beautiful, beautiful state. And I interviewed for a job at Boise Cascade," Biden said.

"And in the meantime, there was a war going on. Anyway. But the whole point was that I used to always kid Frank," Biden added.

Lisa Tschampl, a spokeswoman for Boise Cascade, told the New York Post that no evidence exists to back up Biden's claim of being offered a job at their company.

"We have no record of President Biden’s application or of him having worked for the company," Tschampl said, adding that "we checked our system internally and nothing has turned up."

The spokeswoman added that it could be possible that records could have been lost when the company shed some of its other projects in past decades to focus on lumber.

Biden, who has a history of plagiarism and telling false stories, made headlines earlier this month when he incorrectly claimed to have visited the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh following the shooting there in 2019.